“He Is Just A Friend” – Tonto Dikeh Clears Air After Hanging Out With Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Friend

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has cleared the air over her relationship with her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri’s friend, Mayor Blessing.
This is coming after the star shared a picture of herself, her son and Mayor at a restaurant.
This picture brought many comments and whispers from fans asking if Tonto has found love again.
Mayor was one of those who surprisingly took sides with Dikeh during her messy breakup with Kpokpogri.
Tonto made it clear saying: “Online brothers and sisters, he is just a friend oooo. Una nor remember when Mayor come out come fight for me. Don’t worry I wouldn’t disappoint you guys again”