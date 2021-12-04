Cute Abiola Serving One-Month Punishment For Ridiculing Police –Navy

Cute Abiola To Serve One Punishment Says Navy

The Nigerian Navy has said that Cute Abiola is serving a one-month discipline for scorning the Nigerian police.

The Instagram entertainer was captured on November 15, 2021, however has been set free from confinement to serve his ‘light restorative discipline’ in the cantonment.

As per the Nigerian Navy, he was put on one-month ‘additional obligation’ for wearing police uniform in one of his productions and for scorning the Nigeria Police Force simultaneously. He is relied upon to end his discipline by December 15, 2021, and would be permitted to get back to his family.

Maritime representative, Commodore Suleman Dahun told Punch’s Saturday Beats that Cute Abiola was given a light discipline of a ‘one-month additional obligation’ after a tactical preliminary.

Dahun said;

“Cute Abiola has been placed on one-month extra duty after he was tried. He will be in charge of cleanship; supervising painting, electricians, carpentry, cutting of grasses, and others. He will be supervising civilians.

“He is no longer under detention. He has been released to move around to serve his punishment.

“Because he was detained on November 15, that one month will start counting from then, which means he is going to be engaged till December 15. By then, he will be off the extra duty.”

Another military source told the publication that an extra duty means that the comedian is the “Minister of Works in the Barracks” for the period of the punishment.

He added that Cute Abiola should know better as a military man and should not have appeared in a police uniform in one of his skits, let alone ridicule the sister agency in the process.