Concertgoer who caught Wizkid’s sweater set to sell it for $1500

A young man with the social media handle @due_cakes has gone online to advertise the sweater of Wizkid’s he got at his Lagos concert.

Going online, the man said that he would be selling the sweater for the sum of $1500 (N620,250), stating that he got it by force.

The man added that the sweater was actually going for $500 (N206,750) at the show.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post spoke about how very expensive his price is.

In one of the posts he shared online, he showed the moment the Grammy award winner gave him the sweater.

When his post was shared, it gathered over 27,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

