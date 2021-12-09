Singer Harrysong & his wife welcome a bouncing baby girl

Singer Harrysong is currently in celebratory mood.

This comes after his wife gave birth to their first child.

In a video he shared online, the musician could be seen rejoicing after welcoming a baby girl.

He shared the video and wrote:

And just this morning in the very cold winter season in Malta 🇲🇹 my woman delivered my beautiful bundle of blessing 😀🙌 my princess is Here 👸 🙌. she’s called DAVIVA 👸 welcome to my world of love, Hard work, peace , money , fame and grace 🌹 I guess she knows rit? 😊🤷🏿‍♂️ I’m the Happiest and most blessed man this year 2021 🕺💃🕺💃. And midnight…Tonight …we crown 👑 this celebration with the release of she knows ft Fireboy and Olamide ooooooh wat a year?????🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️😀😀