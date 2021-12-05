Sunday Dare: NYSC Has Come To Stay… Scheme More Relevant Than Ever

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has expressed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has never been more relevant.

Speaking on Saturday at the premiere of an NYSC-produced movie entitled ‘A Call to Service’, the minister said the scheme has come to stay.

“The timing of this movie could not have been better after weeks and months of debates about whether the NYSC is relevant or not and whether the scheme should be scrapped or should continue,” he said.

“The answer to the critics, to the anti-NYSC is in the premiere of this movie. This movie needs to travel and hit every viewing platform across this country and in the diaspora; it must go viral.

“The message must go out strong and clear, that the NYSC has come to stay. The scheme is more relevant now than it has ever been before.”