We Have Willpower To Tackle Illicit Drugs – Marwa

Director-General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has expressed that the agency is determined to tackle illicit drugs in the country despite the myriads of challenges its operatives encounter occasionally.

This was contained in an excerpt from a piece published in the agency’s magazine.

The NDLEA boss said he is confident that NDLEA now holds all the aces and stands a good chance of curbing the drug menace in the country.

Marwa who reeled out some of the recent feats attained by the agency, was optimistic that the NDLEA is going to bring drug prevalence figures down, even though at the moment they still remain at a worrisome number.

He revealed that June was a month of strategic development and significant developments for the agency included the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, the unveiling of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021-2025) and the release of the Standard Policy and Practice Guidelines (SPPG) for the Agency’s counselling centres.

He noted that these were in addition to the agency’s continuing blistering performance in terms of record arrest and conviction of drug traffickers and unprecedented seizures of consignments of assorted illicit substances.

Notwithstanding, Mr Marwa stressed that it is not yet ‘Uhuru,’ insisting that “the drug prevalence in Nigeria is worrisome, especially when compared with the global average”.