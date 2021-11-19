Marwa Warns NDLEA Cadets Against Taking Bribe

Chairman and Chief Executive of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has warned new cadets of the agency against taking bribes from drug barons.

Marwa gave the warning at the passing out parade of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Course 15, 2021 on Friday in Jos.

Also Read: Marwa: No Community In Nigeria Exempted From Drug Abuse

He urged them to resist all forms of temptation that could make them compromise rules of the agency.

He reminded them that they were coming into the agency at a time when the institution is being overhauled to make it more effective and efficient.

He added that their four months training at the academy must contribute towards meeting the agency’s goals of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse and trafficking.