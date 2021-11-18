Marwa: No Community In Nigeria Exempted From Drug Abuse

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa has expressed that no community in the country is exempted from drug abuse.

He said this on Wednesday during an interactive session with local government chairmen in Plateau state.

Marwa said about 15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs.

He expressed that the practice contributes to the security challenges facing the country.

“As I speak to you, 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs; one out of seven Nigerians takes hard substances.

“There is no community in Nigeria that is exempted from drug abuse and this is why we keep having security challenges here and there.

“Drugs propel a lot of negative actions, particularly among young people. It is destroying our youths and even the communities.

“So, we have come to interact with local government chairmen, so that together we can find a lasting solution to this menace.

“We want the chairmen to work with and support us to kick this hydra-headed monster called drug abuse out of our society.”