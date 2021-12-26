Tinubu Is A Liar And Should Not Be President Of Nigeria – Bode George (Video)

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called a liar.

A leading member of the People Democratic Party in Lagos, Bode George made the claim while giving reasons why Tinubu should jettison his 2023 presidential ambition.

George said Tinubu is a liar and should not be president of Nigeria.

He made the assertion during an interview on Arise Television.

Bode George asked Tinubu to say the truth about where he was born, his educational qualification and his age before he comes out to contest for president come 2023.

