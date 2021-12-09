Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Igboho Top 2021 Google Most Searched People In Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s most popular singers, Tiwa Savage, and popular businessman, Obi Cubana, topped Google’s list as the 2021 most trending people in Nigeria.

Google announced this on Wednesday in a statement titled, ‘Google releases Nigeria’s 2021 Year in Search lists’.

The search lists included top ten search queries on Google in different categories such as top trending searches, top trending people, top trending musicians, top 2021 loss, among others.

Tiwa Savage topped the list in the most searched artiste and trending people lists. The singer was a major topic of discussion in October as she was involved in a s*x tape scandal.

Following Tiwa Savage in the most searched people’s list was Obinna Iyaegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, who trended in July after an elaborate show of wealth at his mother’s burial in Anambra state.

See full lists of most searched trending artistes and top trending people for the year in Nigeria:

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sunday Igboho

Romelu Lukaku

Nnamdi Kanu

Elon Musk

Omah Lay

Raphael Varane

Fabrizio Romano