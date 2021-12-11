Utomi Tasks Building Institute On Building Collapse, Affordable Housing

Prof. Pat Utomi, the founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, has encouraged the Nigeria Institute of Building to address corruption and a lack of artisans in the construction business in order to prevent building collapses in Nigeria.

Utomi made the remarks at the NIOB’s inaugural memorial lecture in Ikeja on Friday, in honor of late Pa Fatai Osikoya, the organization’s founding President and Nigeria’s first registered builder.

Utomi, who delivered a keynote lecture titled “Building Collapse as Metaphor,” emphasized that all hands must be on deck to close the shelter gap.

He attributed the collapse of the building on moral decadence, corruption, regulatory authorities’ carelessness, and a scarcity of trained artisans, among other factors, and urged the NIOB to address the problem in order to save lives and investments.

Also Read: Why We Are Building International Conference Centre: Kwara Gov

He also asked NIOB to work closely with building regulatory organizations to ensure that laws are properly enforced in order to eradicate quacks in the industry and ensure quality assurance in construction and management.

He urged Nigeria to follow the lead of leading nations in terms of housing creation and delivery in order to close the housing gap and improve the country’s economic prospects.

The Alhaji Shehu Shagari mass housing plan, according to Utomi, was the greatest the country had ever adopted since it addressed issues of cost and availability while encompassing all segments of society.

He asked the NIOB to take the lead in addressing issues such as a scarcity of qualified artisans in order to address Nigeria’s housing shortage and demands.