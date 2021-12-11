No One Is Happy Anymore – Ortom Laments State Of Nation

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue Predicament has complained that Nigerians are suffering due to the country’s current state, which includes everything from poor security to economic challenges.

The governor spoke during the swearing-in of the Peoples Democratic Party’s new National Working Committee, led by its Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, on Friday.

He urged Nigerians to work together to restore the country’s glory.

Also Read: Leverage Technology To Address Insecurity, Osinbajo Tells Intelligence Agencies

He encouraged all inhabitants of the country to put partisan politics, religious sensitivities, and ethnic prejudices aside and work with the PDP to save the country.

Governor Ortom made the appeal following the meeting on Friday while interacting with the Government House Press Crew in Abuja.

The Governor added that the country’s economy has been entirely devastated as a result of the APC’s terrible performance, with millions of Nigerians without work and the country facing the greatest security crises it has ever faced.