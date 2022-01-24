2023: I’ll Go Naked If Atiku Refuses To Handover To Southeast After Four Years As President – Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi has called on Igbos to support Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in 2023, saying that Atiku will relinquish power to someone from Southeast extraction after 4 years.

Dokpesi, the Chairman of the Technical Committee for Abubakar Atiku Presidential project also vowed to go naked if Atiku fails to spend only one term if he replaces Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The media mogul stated this while speaking to newsmen on Monday after a meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

While claiming that Atiku if voted into power in 2023, would vacate office after only one term of four years, Dokpesi stressed that the former Vice President remains the shortest way to actualising the Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

He stated that only Atiku has the capacity to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and rescue Nigeria in 2023.

”Atiku is the surest bet; he is the shortest cut to a South East Presidency. The truth is that he will be about 80 years then. We only need him to rescue Nigeria now,” Dokpesi said.

”We are confronted with heavy challenges as a nation. Once we lay the foundation for restructuring and for pushing Nigeria forward, then he will exit. He is not coming because he is hungry but he has an agenda, and the agenda is Nigeria.”

The Edo State politician vowed to go naked if after one term Atiku fails to cede power to the South-East, adding that the PDP needs take back power from the APC.

Dokpesi said: ”We are in a grave situation in Nigeria. We need to unite. We need to take power from these impostors that have ceased power and ran Nigeria aground.

”If I’m alive till then I will go naked in one man march if South East is not given the presidency. I will put my life on the line. I will never be silent.

”It’s a matter of timing. Those clamouring for Southern presidency now are APC governors and they are doing so for selfish reasons. Buhari has never respected the equity provision in our constitution.”