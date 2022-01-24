Kidnappers Gun Down Police Officers In Jigawa, Set Patrol Van On Fire

According to a report by Daily Trust, some police officers have been gunned down at Kwalam, one of the populous communities in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The deceased officers were trying to prevent the abduction of the son-in-law of Haruna Maifata, a popular contractor to the state government, when they lost their lives.

After killing the officers, the kidnappers abducted Ma’aru Abubakar, the son-in-law to the contractor, and set a police patrol van on fire.

The Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Shissu Adam, confirmed the incident to reporters, saying efforts were being made to arrest the suspects.

He identified the deceased officers as Anas Usaini, a superintendent of police, and Sunusi Alhassan, an inspector.

Residents said gunmen invaded the prime target’s residence after attacking security formation and went into the town unchallenged.

The incident occurred less than three months after Kabiru Taura, a businessman, was kidnapped and freed after he reportedly paid over N20 million ransom.