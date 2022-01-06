Bayelsa Nightclub, Voltage, Threatens To Sue Mavin Records, Ayra Starr Over Breach Of Contract

In what will come across as a really dramatic development, the owners of the popular nightclub, Voltage, based in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has threatened to drag Mavin Records and its artiste, Ayra Starr, also known as Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe to court over alleged breach of contract on a performance at the after-party of the One Year anniversary of Options Lounge.

It was gathered that the night club fulfilled its part of the contract by depositing the sum of N3million to the Mavin Records but the firm allegedly reneged a few hours to the event with an excuse recorded by the artiste and sent to the club management.

The club said this was the second act of breach between Mavin Records and the Voltage nightclub.

The Chief Executive officer of the Option Lounge, owners of the Voltage Night Club, Tonwerigha Oyintonbra Tombrown, who confirmed the development, stated in a statement that “This is to inform the general public that the planned 1 (One)year anniversary of Option Lounge which was billed to hold today, 5th January 2022 and the after party which was to hold at club voltage where Ayra Starr, a Mavin Records artist was to perform has been shifted forward to another date that will be communicated soon.



“This is due to the persistent disappointment and complete breach of contract for the second time from Ayra Starr and Mavin Records. We do not understand why Ayra Starr and Mavin Records after agreeing on a fee which we paid in full have consistently disregarded her fans here in Bayelsa. We have consulted our legal team and we are taking all legal mercenaries against her and Mavin Records.



“As a business we hold our esteem customers very high and we cannot disappoint them for the second time; hence the need for this publication. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused you for the second time. Please accept our apologies”.