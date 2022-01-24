Bovi’s Wife, Kris Asimonye Narrowly Escapes Death After Surgery

After undergoing surgery for an ectopic pregnancy that burst one of her tubes, comedian Bovi‘s wife, Kris Asimonye, has expressed appreciation for life.

Kris described her ordeal as beginning with agonizing agony after packing her luggage on Friday, January 14, for a journey back to Lagos on Saturday, January 15.

The lengthy post runs as follows: “Friday the 14th of January 2022, I had packed up my luggage preparing for my flight back to Lagos the next day being Saturday.

But then I woke up with an excruciating pain. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t even turn, I had to stay still to control the pain.

I typically have a high threshold for pain. A very, very, very high threshold for pain, but this was even beyond labour pain”.

See post below: