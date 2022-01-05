Buhari: State Police Is Not An Option

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that state police is not a viable option for the country.

The President made the comment during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which will run on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Also Read: Malami: Corruption Declining Under Buhari… We’re Getting It Right

The President used the tendency for governors to abuse their authority as an argument against state police in an interview with Channels Television.

“State police is not an option… Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the Governor.”