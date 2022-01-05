Insecurity: Traditional Rulers Must Play Huge Roles In Restoring Peace To Communities, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that traditional rulers must play a huge role in bringing peace to communities.

He stated this while commenting on the security situation of the country in an exclusive interview with Channels Television which will be aired on Wednesday by 7pm.

He also advocated for more dialogue in solving the farmer-herder clashes recorded across the country.

“The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals,” he said.