Malami: Corruption Declining Under Buhari… We’re Getting It Right

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has expressed that Nigeria is “getting it right” in the fight against corruption.

Malami spoke on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on ‘Good Morning Nigeria,’ a programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has adopted the right model in tackling corruption.

He also added that the 2019 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) revealed that Nigeria is experiencing a major decline in corruption.

“Corruption is an international major issue, so you can’t rule out the conclusion that it is indeed an international issue. But the issue is whether the Nigerian model is indeed working in terms of addressing it locally and internationally and my answer is ‘yes’,” he said.

“The parameters that are now at the basis of my conclusion is that as far as the Nigerian model is concerned, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the corruption is indeed declining.

“Let us now have a look at the international assessment of what we are doing. At the international level, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has been adjudged as the champion of anti-corruption by the African Union (AU). That, by international assessment, is a pass mark of what model President Muhammadu Buhari is adopting in the fight against corruption, both for the model and the fact that we are indeed getting it right.

“If you look at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s assessment of the Nigerian situation arising from whether the country’s corruption [rate] is declining or not, the 2019 assessment which was the most recent, among the about 17 items assessed within the context of the Nigerian model, Nigeria was adjudged to have been experiencing a major decline in corruption index — about 16 of the items. That, by international assessment, if you’re divorcing yourself of the local politics and looking at it from the international perspective, is a clear establishment of pass mark.”