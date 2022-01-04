Better Days Await Us, Akeredolu Assures Ondo Workers

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has assured workers in the state of his administration’s resolve to continue to prioritise their welfare despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the pandemic has led the country into the present harsh economic realities.

Charging the workers to remain loyal, steadfast and hard-working, Akeredolu urged them to improve upon their attitude to work and dedicate their minds fully to whatever assignment that is given in the New Year.

He stated that his administration will continue to reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people.

He also noted that he will not shy away from taking audacious decisions.

He stated this at the Annual General Prayer Meeting with the workers for the first working day in the year 2022, held at the Governor’s office premises, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is in this way that we can deliver on the full import of the REDEEMED Agenda to mutually develop the service, our land and its people. We will ensure that all those who deserve elevation are duly promoted. We shall equally not shun our responsibility to take audacious decisions, even if they are unlikable.

“Anyone who works against the general interest of the people will be tracked down and sanctioned forcefully. We will continue to encourage and reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people,” the Governor stressed.