Why Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War Hasn’t Been Too Impressive: Ex-Minister

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption has not been too impressive because the anti-graft agencies do not to take the initiative to do their work.

He said this in Abuja weekend at the national anti-corruption conference organized by the Youth Developments and Moral Rebirth Initiative in collaboration with the Youth Wing of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, FCT branch.

Also Read: Lagos Set To Establish Anti-Corruption Commission

Shittu said: “When we’re campaigning in 2015, we made fight against corruption as one of the three cardinal programs that we chose for ourselves. But I think the fact that we rely only on the existing structures without more has made it not too impressive by my own rating.

“What I’m saying is that the ICPC, the EFCC, or the Code of Conduct, should not wait for the executive to initiate new laws.

“They, as people in the field, should think of what structures are required to enable them to do their jobs better and consequently, to initiate new legislation which will assist them.”