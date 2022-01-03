‘Governance Isn’t For Idle Bloggers’ — Kaduna APC Blasts Shehu Sani Over Governorship Ambition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has taken a swipe at Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, over comments credited to him.

While declaring his intention to contest the Kaduna governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani stated that if elected, he “will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development”

In a statement on Monday, Salisu Tanko Wusono, spokesperson of Kaduna APC, stated that governance is “a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours,” adding that it is not for “idle bloggers”.

Also Read: ‘I’ll Clean Up The Dirt In Kaduna’ — Shehu Sani Joins Governorship Race

Wusono said Kaduna state deserves better than people who “remained clueless when fate handed them power”.

“Governance is a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours, vision, values and clear policies. It is not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualifies them for leadership,” he said.

“Neither is it for persons whose record as civil servants contains no hint that they are capable of serious responsibility. It is not for persons who for two years remained clueless when fate handed them power, concentrating instead on their own vain looks and grand titles.

“This cast of characters is clear evidence that the PDP is clearly wedded to the sorry past, but the people of Kaduna State have moved on.”