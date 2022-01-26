Makinde: Think Twice If You Want To Run Nigeria In Your 70s, We Need People With Energy

Only those with the “energy” to rule Nigeria should be elected in 2023, according to Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo.

Makinde said governance is not a simple assignment, speaking at a retirement thanksgiving service for Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Tuesday.

He recommended presidential hopefuls in their seventies to reconsider their decision.

He asked Oyo residents, as well as Nigerians in general, to vote for only those who “have the energy to truly serve the country.”

“We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo state and Nigeria that this world is not easy,” Makinde said.

“It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”