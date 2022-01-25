May God continue giving you the grace to snatch whatever you admire — Comedian Baba De prays for Mercy Aigbe

Comedian, Chidi Uzoma otherwise known as BabaDEBaba has commended Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, after she showed off her ‘New Boo’ to anybody who cared to know.

Mercy Aigbe has found love again in the arms of Kazim Adeoti, a married man and former acquaintance of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Shortly after she shared the lovely photo with Kazim, Nigerians on social media entered into a debate with some criticizing her decision and others supporting her.

Chidi Uzoma sarcastically showed his support for her by praying that God will give her the grace to snatch whoever she admires.

Sharing a photo of the latest couple on his social media page, he wrote ;

for those trolling Mercy Aigbe, wether you believe it or not, YOUR PARTNER IS SOMEONE’S EX (ex girlfriend, ex boyfriend, ex husband, ex sugar daddy)

If you are married and you can’t guide your husband, dem go snatch am.

Mercy, may God continue to give you the grace to snatch whatever you admire.

Meanwhile, if this man tire you, I’m available to be snatched.. I don tire for this my babe.

Congratulations Mercy Aigbe .. I’m proud of you.

