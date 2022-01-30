Mercy Aigbe Flaunts New Marital Status On Instagram

Following her marriage to movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe took to social media to flaunt about her new status and Muslim name.

Mercy has continued to post wonderful images and experiences with her new spouse despite the criticism.

The actress is wearing a white outfit and a white head wrap in the photographs she published on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, saying she is excited about her new Hajia status and that her Muslim admirers must teach her a lot about the religion.

Watch video below: