NIN, Others To Delay UTME Registration, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed that pre-examination activities, including registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would start late due to forces beyond its control.

The board also defended its decision to enforce the National Identity Number requirement in the registration process.

The spokesman for the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the clarifications in an interview with The PUNCH in Abuja.

“Most of the board’s pre-examination activities, including the 2022 UTME registration, are starting late owing to some circumstances beyond our control. We are, however, ready to do all that is necessary not only to meet up with the schedule, but also to make the 2022 UTME registration and examination the best so far,” he said.

The board stated in its weekly bulletin published on Monday that its decision to implement the NIN was a game-changer in the fight against impersonation.