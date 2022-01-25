NLC Suspends Planned Protest Against Petrol Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off a planned nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protests were supposed to take place on January 27 and February 2.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, made the announcement to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He claimed the union made the decision during a meeting of its national executive council on Tuesday morning.

The suspension was predicated on the federal government’s decision to cease subsidy removal on fuel, according to the NLC president.

Following the decision to cease the protest, Wabba stated that members of the NLC would be demobilized.

“Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning (Tuesday) virtually to consider the new position of the government,” he said.

”The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for January 27, 2022, and the national protest scheduled for February 2, 2022.”