President Buhari, Kind-Hearted But Strict – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has described his boss as a tough guy with a loving heart.

In his weekly column, ‘Fridays With Adesina,’ Adesina refuted claims that Buhari is wicked and has no viable strategy for the country, arguing that the president is nice to both the living and the dead.

Nigerians who criticize the president in a harmful manner, according to the presidential spokesman, are unaware of his characteristics.

He claimed that the President’s kind heart was the reason why some of them could not abandon him even in times of difficulty.

“Let us not be quick to condemn what or who we don’t know or understand. President Buhari is strict, unbending on certain issues. But wicked? Not so.

“In the days of Gen Murtala Ramat Muhammed as head of state, one senior military officer described him as a bully, “a kind-hearted bully.

“Same with Buhari. Not a bully, but a strict man with a kind heart. A man who does not forget to show kindness to both the living and the dead.

“You now see why some of us have chosen to follow the President through thick and thin? “Blessed be he of the Lord, who has not left off his kindness to the living and the dead.”