Boko Haram, Bandits: Buhari Can Crush Criminal Elements – Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate for 2023, has the potential to smash Boko Haram and bandits terrorizing Nigeria’s north.

He, on the other hand, thinks that insurgents and other criminal groups can only be defeated by Nigerians’ determination.

Tinubu made the remarks during a Thursday visit to Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau, the state capital.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was in Gusau to express his condolences to the governor over the recent killings in the state.

Tinubu said, “I could offer prayers for the people from anywhere, but coming in person is important. The enemies of knowledge, Boko Haram and other criminal elements will be defeated through a commitment to humanity.

“We pray for the entire country to be stable and if the enemies refuse to stop the carnage, we shall eliminate them.

“We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to restore law and order and bring back our country to stability and tracks of development.”