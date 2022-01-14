Why Nigerians Should Not Wear Military Camouflage – General Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has advised Nigerians to shun the use of camouflage for now, although it is not against the law for civilians to wear military gear.

He stated that the present security situation does not allow the use of military gear by people who are not personnel of the DHQ.

He gave the clarification on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, in reaction to a question about the crackdown on the use of military gear by civilians.

“The criminals among us have had to take advantage of the military, police, and other security agencies’ gear to perpetrate crime,” said General Irabor.

“We live in a peculiar society – I do not need to restate what the make-up of our society is, what the level of discipline is generally.

“And when you compare it (Nigerian structure) to some places where a few individuals believe that whatever practice goes on in those societies should be replicated here, the other elements of social life in those societies; they do not bring that to bear right here.”