Tinubu A Dedicated Leader, Political Colossus – Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has commended Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for making time to visit the state in the aftermath of the recent twin bandit assaults in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas, which left 58 people dead.

He made this remark while receiving Tinubu and his entourage at the Government House, Gusau, Matawalle.

He praised him as a modern politician’s doyen, a dedicated leader, and a bridge-builder who has spent the nation’s 23 years of democracy cultivating togetherness, nurturing, and developing persons who have excelled in various fields of human endeavor.

The Governor also noted “since the sad incident of attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas, we’ve been inundated with messages and visitations from all over the country.

“The sympathy visit by this political colossus, a towering personality and leader in many fields of human endeavour, will further console the bereaved communities and the entire people of the State.”