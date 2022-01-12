Why We Arrested Skit Maker, De General – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has explained why it arrested an Instagram comedian Sunday Martins popularly known as De General.

This is coming few hours after the star was arrested in the early hours Wednesday January 12 over drug-related issues

Babafemi said the narcotics officers who acted on credible intelligence, stormed a drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa.

READ ALSO: Comedian Craze Clown Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

It was also alleged that during the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits. A trail allegedly showed they ran into the residence of the comedian.

The agency further claimed that the “video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house.”

It was also alleged that he admitted to ownership of drugs recovered from his house.

See statement below: