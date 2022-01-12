I Forgot To Inform Buhari I’m Running For President – Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), tweeted about the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) claimed he forgot to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan to run for president.

The tweet was apparently in response to All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Bola Tinubu and Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi‘s visits to the State House.

Also Read: 2023: Umahi Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition

On Monday and Tuesday, the two told Buhari in separate meetings that they will run for the party’s ticket.

“I forgot to inform President @Mbuhari that I am running for President. But I informed Nigerians, of whom he is one, so no wahala!”, Moghalu wrote.