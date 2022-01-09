Moghalu: Zamfara Killings Show How Valueless Lives Have Become In Nigeria

With the massacre of 200 civilians in Zamfara, former presidential candidate Kingsley Moghalu claims that lives have become “valueless” in Nigeria.

According to survivors of the incident, bandits slaughtered over 200 residents and set fire to many homes.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared that the bandits would be “smoked out” by his administration.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity,” Buhari had said.

Speaking on the incident, Moghalu, in a tweet on Sunday, said the Zamfara killings and killings in other parts of the country will end when Nigerians elect a competent government.

“My heart goes out to the families of the over 200 persons killed by terrorists in Zamfara. This & other tragedies say how valueless life has become in Nigeria,” he said.

“When will this end? When we elect a competent government that can secure our lives, the first duty of government.”