Restructuring, Only Way For Nigeria’s Survival, Says Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate for the Young Progressive Party, has stated that Nigeria requires immediate restructuring to return to true fiscal federalism in order to live and develop.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, revealed this.

He also welcomed the need for the police system to be decentralized in order to combat the country’s rampant insecurity.

“I am a firm believer in restructuring Nigeria back to true fiscal federalism, ideally along the lines of regions, but with the existing states as well. Nigeria cannot survive and thrive without it. The police should be decentralised, but not the army and other security services.”