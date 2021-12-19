Amaechi: Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service Generates N300m Monthly

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi claims that the Abuja-Kaduna train service produces at least N300 million every month.

He said this when appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’ on Saturday.

Amaechi stated that his ministry is starting to contribute to the country’s economic development.

The federal government is also planning to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, according to the minister, which will increase revenue generation on that axis.

We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train,” he said.

“Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service.”