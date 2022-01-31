Young Boys Tired Of Farming Go From Door To Door In Search Of Where To Learn Yahoo (Video)

In the viral video, a yet-to-be-identified man could be heard interrogating the three boys who are between the ages of 14 and 15 after he saw them at a gate in his premises.

When asked where they were going, the boys who appeared stranded and were seen with bags believed to contain their clothes and personal belongings, replied: “We wan come hustle.”

On the kind of hustle they are after, they said: “Yahoo hustle…”

Seemingly shocked at their response, the interviewer had probed further if they really wanted to learn internet fraud.

Reaffirming their initial claim, they answered: “Yes…but not Yahoo plus”.

‘Yahoo plus’ is another dimension of cybercrime which involves people using traditional charms and mystical powers to swindle their victims.

When asked why they took to the streets in search of where to learn cybercrime, they said: “As they don come pursue us, na him we com dey find where we go stay.

“Na the person we dey stay with pursue us. We no dey get rest of mind for house, any small thing wey we do, they will start cursing us. They eventually chased us away. So, we come dey find where we go do Yahoo.”

The teenagers also revealed that their parents are based in Delta state, and that they are aware of their residence in Edo.

The video which comes at about the same time when four teenagers were arrested in Ogun state for allegedly killing a girl for money rituals has continued to elicit heated reactions on Twitter.

Watch The Video Below;