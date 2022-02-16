Ayade: Citizens Must Stop Demarketing Nigeria Online

Nigerians must cease “demarketing” the country, according to Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, in order to avoid discouraging foreign investment.

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, Ayade warned that if people continue to spread negative information about Nigeria, investors will be discouraged from doing business with the country.

The governor of Cross River decried what he termed as tactics aimed at bringing down the ruling party, claiming that it did not serve the country’s interests.

Ayade urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure government continuity, noting that countries that have advanced had had long-term presidents.

“If you look all over the world, nations that have really made progress are nations that have had a very stable government, a very consistent and long-term leadership. For a third-world country to run a first-world democracy is quite primitivist,” he said.

“It is just like the lifestyle we live in Nigeria is a first-world lifestyle in a third-world economy. There is a disconnect.

“There is a broken corporate personality in this country. Until all those are addressed, we will continue to have this situation and this is why I have moved to the centre; to really add my own strong voice to the credibility and stability of this nation.

“The young people are watching and are seeing that politicians are playing politics with their future.

“Just look at the newspapers, go to the internet and everything you read about Nigeria is woe. How will you call any investor to come to a country like that?

“When we use our own mouth, our own print media, our own newspaper to demarket the country, I think sometimes I shudder with pain.

“And I will just really wonder if this is the way to go as a nation, particularly when Nigeria represents the growth and the direction of the black man in the world.”