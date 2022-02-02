Criminals After My Life, Ogun Governor Cries Out

Following his government’s anti-crime campaign, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun claimed on Wednesday that criminals have threatened to come after him.

Abiodun re-launched the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, on January 21, 2022, declaring war on kidnappers and yahoo boys in the state.

However, when speaking in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the governor intimated that the hoodlums are feeling pressure from the newly reactivated security force.

He spoke during the “Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting,” a bilateral session organized by the governments of Ogun and Oyo states to address insecurity issues in their respective states.

The criminals have decided to go after my life because “I am making life unbearable for them,” according to Abiodun.

The governor, however, dared the criminals, saying “I am waiting for them.”

He said “After we launched our OP-MESA last week, I understand that they have been working extremely hard, in fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going after me, well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.”