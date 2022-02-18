Daddy loves you – Olakunle Churchill tells his son, Andre as he turns 6

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has taken to social media to celebrate his son, Andre as he turns 6 today February 17. Andre is a product of his marriage to actress Tonto Dikeh.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Churchill expressed his love for his son while showering him with prayers.
He wrote;
”Happy birthday to my wonderful Son King Andre Omodayo Oladunni Churchill.
God has a perfect plan for you.
Grow in wisdom and understanding.
Daddy loves you”
