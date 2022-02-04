Face Of Nigerian Soldier Guarding Shehu Of Borno But Killed By Drunk Policeman

The photos of Donatus Vonkong, a Nigerian soldier who was providing security for Abubakar El-Kanemi, Shehu of Borno, at his palace but killed by an unnamed policeman from the Force’ mobile unit have been released.

SaharaReporters had reported how the policeman who was said to be drunk shot Vonkong at the palace general area in Maiduguri on Tuesday night.

It was learnt that the policeman started “misbehaving” and the deceased, who was the leader of the security unit at the palace had to intervene.

Vonkong was said to have been handpicked by the Shehu to serve as his chief of security since 2012 when he reportedly saved the monarch from a suicide bomber.

Advertisement

El-Kanemi escaped the bomb blast that went off immediately after Jumat prayers at a mosque in front of his palace. About 10 people died in the blast.

Vonkong, who had noticed the suicide bomber moving close to the Shehu, was said to have jumped to pull out the Shehu from danger.

The soldier also sustained injuries while ensuring the safety of the monarch.