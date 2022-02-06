Faithia Williams Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Egyptian Costume

Faithia Williams, a Nollywood actress, made a big entrance at his 53rd birthday party, which took place in Lagos.

Faithia Williams wore an Egyptian outfit as she strolled magnificently down the red carpet with some of her colleagues, according to a video shared by Goldmyne TV.

READ MORE: Estranged Couple Faithia Williams And Saidi Balogun Celebrate Birthdays Today

Advertisement

The actress, who is celebrating her 53rd birthday, resorted to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself wearing a lovely outfit and head wrap, as previously reported.

She shared her delight about her big day in the interview, claiming she was joyful and posing with her birthday cake.

See post below: