I Have 3 Beautiful Kids And A Failed Marriage – Actor, Jim Iyke Reveals

Jim Iyke, the veteran Nollywood actor, has made new revelations about himself.

The actor revealed that he was married before and is blessed with beautiful kids.

He made this revelation during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his WithChude show.

In the interview, he revealed that he has three children and has also had a failed marriage.

In his words: “I have had a failed marriage, so many failed…and nobody knows. I have two…three beautiful kids, how are you going to know?”

Speaking further on why he keeps his life private, the actor said, “I hate to be figured out. Once you have me figured out, I have nothing else to offer.”