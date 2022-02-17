If You Are Dating A Fuel Attendant This Period, You Made Right Decision In Life- Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the Psquare music group, a Nigerian singer, has spoken out about the imminent fuel shortage in the country.

Commuters and motorists have been bemoaning the increasing scarcity of fuel around the country for several weeks, from the issues of growing long lines to tipping fuel attendants.

Peter Okoye, in an Instagram post, stated that anyone dating a gasoline attendant during this time has a high degree of intelligence and has made the proper option in life.

In his words: If you are dating a fuel attendant this period, your level is high. You made the right decision in life.

