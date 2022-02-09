Karibi Fubara: Banky W, Adesua Etomi Perform Emotional Songs At Night Of Tributes

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, family and friends gathered for a night of tributes in honor of the late Karibi Fubara as the rites to put him to rest began.

Everyone dressed in white to honor the Nollywood actor who passed away on December 15, 2021, after a fight with cancer.

At the funeral, a large number of well-wishers from all walks of life, including dignitaries and representatives from the country’s Actors Guild, joined family members, friends, colleagues, and allies to pay tribute to the departed, calling his death as terrible.

All rushed to the podium to speak warmly about Late Karibi Fubara, who was described as having a battling spirit and never giving up till his dying breath by the majority.

He was always cheerful and full of faith, and he encouraged others to be the same.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi, a celebrity couple, performed an original song in honor of the actor.

