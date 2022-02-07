Killing People For Rituals Won’t Make You Rich Overnight, Ben Bruce Tells Youths

Ben Murray-Bruce, a former Nigerian senator, has lamented the increasing trend of ritual killings among young people.

In a tweet on Sunday, the former senator said young people who are supposed to be the “leaders of tomorrow now engage in unimaginable crimes just to become millionaires overnight”.

“What has suddenly gone wrong with young people who now believe that rituals involving human blood will make them rich?” he asked.

“So many Nigerians go missing daily, and while many are never found. Some are found dead with body parts missing. We must work to stop this trend.”

He said the “narrative that poverty and unemployment get young people into ritual killings” must not be accepted.

To curb the menace, Murray-Bruce said the family, as a social institution, should instil discipline and good morals in children.

“We must return to our traditional family values where charity begins at home,” he said.