My Phone Can Buy Your Car, I’m A Big Man- Portable Brags

Portable, a fast-rising Nigerian artist, has warned trolls to keep his name out of their mouths after their comments about him on social media.

Music fans, on the other hand, are both frustrated and disgusted by his antics and behavior on social media.

Portable claims he will continue to live his life despite the outrage on social media, stating in a video that he is a big man.

He boasted that he owns an iPhone 13 and that he can afford to buy their car, so people advising him to tone down his social media outbursts should shut up and watch him if they have nothing nice to say about him.

Watch video below: