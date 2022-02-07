Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual

Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has revealed what is pushing youths to engage in fraud and ritual money.

He said the “get-rich-quick syndrome” among youths is as a result of societal and family pressures.

Cubana in a post on his verified Instagram page on Monday lack of values also contributes to the matter.

He emphasised on the need to teach youths to learn to accept and love themselves and not live above their means “in a bid to belong”.

He warned that societal and family pressures are expectations that affect the entire community.

He said, “In a world where we want everything quick, youths are often faced with a lot of pressure from both society and members of their families.

“Our youths are constantly forced to act and feel a certain way and society enjoys dictating how the youths should behave.

“They feel the pressure of fitting into society’s norm and while the family is fun, it can also be full of tensions.”

The socialite added that pressures placed on youths to meet certain standards often lead to harmful outcomes.

He also argued that a lot of youths are going through depression because of the pressure and stress created by society and family.

“These have made many of them resort to drug abuse and excessive use of alcohol.

“Many young people have to leave school just to fend for their families, especially young girls, who are on the streets because they need to send money home.”

The Anambra born listed pressures on the youths as “pressure from work to meet a certain target, especially in the banking sector, and from society to dress or look a certain way.

“There are pressures from school to pass exams and get a certain grade, pressure from the local churches to donate for one thing or another and pressure from friends.

“Even on social media, some are now depressed for not getting a certain amount of likes on their posts,” he added.