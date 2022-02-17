Osun 2022: Beware Of Membership Slips’ Buyers, Oyetola Tells APC Members

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged All Progressives Congress loyalists to be wary of those that are buying membership slips ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary.

Oyetola also expressed confidence in the strengths of the party members to elect him at the primary and ensure his emergence at the governorship election.

These were contained in a statement titled, ‘You’re a game-changer, you deserve a second term, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland tells Oyetola’, and signed by Oyetola’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday.

The governor spoke in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency while addressing supporters and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area, that defected to APC.

Oyetola implored the party loyalists to keep their membership slips jealously and come out in large numbers to vote for him as the direct mode has been chosen by the National Secretariat of the party.