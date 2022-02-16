Osun 2022: No Second Term For Oyetola, Aregbesola Insists

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, has stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will not be permitted to run for re-election on the APC platform.

He urged APC members in the state to vote for his candidate, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former Secretary to the State Government, in the party’s primary election on Saturday.

Aregbesola stated he could bear betrayal, hypocrisy, and backstabbing from the people he was serving entirely, a remark that some believe relates to APC leader and former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola stated that he changed his mind after realizing that the person to whom he was loyal was out to ruin him and everything he stands for.

He urged members of the party to vote for Adeoti in the coming Saturday primary election of the party.